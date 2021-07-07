Amid disinvestment push FinMin to now house Dept of Public Enterprises

So far, the department was under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) As the government plans to go in full throttle on disinvesting several public sector assets and enterprises in non-core sectors along with strengthening PSUs in the strategic sectors, it has decided to bring the Department of Public Enterprises under the Finance Ministry.

The department would look into the residual work relating to erstwhile Bureau of Public Enterprises including Industrial Management Pool.

It would also look into coordination of matters of general policy affecting all Public Sector Enterprises, evaluation and monitoring the performance of Public Sector Enterprises, including the Memorandum of Understanding mechanism.

Matters relating to permanent machinery of arbitration for the public sector enterprises, counselling, training and rehabilitation of employees in Central Public Sector Undertakings under Voluntary Retirement Scheme, would also be looked into by the department.

Review of capital projects and expenditure in central public sector enterprises also would be taken care of by the department said a gazette notification.

It also deals in measures aimed at improving performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises and other capacity building initiatives of Public Sector Enterprises.

It will also render advice relating to revival, restructuring or closure of Public Sector Enterprises including the mechanisms required, among other responsibilities.

