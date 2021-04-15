Amplus acquires rooftop solar projects from Sterling and Wilson

Spread over Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka, these 17 projects have been supplying solar power to 13 leading Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional customers.

New Delhi: Distributed solar energy company Amplus Solar, Asia's has acquired 17 On-site operational solar projects from Sterling and Wilson totalling 7.2 MW.

This addition further augments Amplus's existing portfolio of 800+ MW catering to 200+ top-notch commercial and institutional customer base.

"The addition of these assets to our portfolio furthers our commitment to promote the growth of renewable energy in India and provide outstanding service to our ever increasing customer base. We remain open to acquisition of assets that meet our standards and add Amplus' operational excellence to these assets," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, CEO & MD of Amplus Solar.

Amplus is a member of the PETRONAS Group, Malaysia.

