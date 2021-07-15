Analysts question how does Zomato fit into ICICI Dividend Yield Fund framework

New Delhi: Analysts have questioned as to how Zomato, which is a loss making company, fits into the investment framework of ICICI Dividend Yield Fund which invests in dividend yielding stocks.

Kartik Sankaran, Founder, Fiscal Fitness raised the issue in a comment on a social media platform.

"Hey folks at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. could you help understand how Zomato fits into the investment framework of the ICICI Dividend Yield Fund?" Sankaran asked.