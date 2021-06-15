Anarock brings Upflex to India for flexible workspaces

Anarock has signed a formal agreement with Upflex Inc to deploy Upflex's services across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Real estate services firm Anarock has tied up with US-based Upflex, a hybrid booking platform with the global network of flexible workspace, to offer a flexible workspaces programme in India.

"The agreement combines Upflex's technology, processes, and corporate mandates with Anarock's national distribution platform to offer a highly customisable workspace program," said a statement.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: "The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic,"

The Upflex solutions portfolio is designed to replace traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overheads, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience, Anarock Group Director Rohin Shah said.

With the help of the Upflex mobile app, employees can search thousands of workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries, and book conveniently located desks, offices and meeting rooms on demand.

Employers can track usage activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilisation data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice.

"Combining our leading-edge technology and global network coverage with Anarock's unparalleled expertise of the Indian market is a winning formula," said Upflex CEO Christophe Garnier.

"Our expansion into India marks a milestone moment in the growth of Upflex as we introduce our products to new audiences and help the world get back to work flexibly and safely," Garnier added.

Anarock will also be launching Upflex's Safe Spaces initiative, a global programme aimed helping businesses of all sizes ramp up operations as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, helping employees return to the workplace and access spaces that follow strict health and safety guidelines.

