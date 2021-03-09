Andhra has 94 base camps in National Parks

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, informed the Rajya Sabha that the Andhra Pradesh government has set up 94 base camps in protected areas and 8 strike forces have been stationed with protected area managers.

Amaravati/Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Curbs on mining, poaching, hunting, and human encroachment, are among several initiatives that the government of Andhra Pradesh has taken to protect national parks and sanctuaries located in the state.

Timely payment of ex-gratia is made in case of death, injury, etc due to human-wildlife conflict.

Awareness campaigns are being held in adjoining villages and local communities have been involved in protection.

The information was provided while replying to questions raised by Rajya Sabhs MP from Andhra Pradesh, Parimal Nathwani, who wanted to know the details of National Parks and Sanctuaries in India, and especially in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister's statement noted that the activities inside National Parks and Sanctuaries are carried out as per approved Management Plans to maintain balanced biodiversity.

Of the 16 National Parks in Andhra Pradesh, the larger ones are the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Sanctuary which is spread over 1,402 square kms, the Sri Penusila Narasimha Sanctuary which spans across 1,031 square km and the Papikonda National Park which stretches across 1013 square km.

The minister also stated that management of National Parks and Sanctuaries is done by State/UT Governments as per the provisions contained in the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

