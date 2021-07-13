Andhra Pradesh to procure 25K E2Ws for state govt employees

"These electric vehicles will be provided to state government employees of Andhra Pradesh and the number may increase as per requirements," the CESL said.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government will procure 25,000 electric two-wheelers for its employees from Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL).

"Under the agreement, CESL and NREDCAP will work to aggregate demand, deploy electric vehicles, and build charging infrastructure. CESL will devise a suitable payment security mechanism, which will be facilitated by NREDCAP."

According to CESL, electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease inclusive of a comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as EMI from the volunteering government employee's account.

"The 'Electric 2-Wheeler' will carry a standard warranty of 3 years against any manufacturing defect. Batteries too will carry warranty till 3 years or 60,000 kms whichever is earlier."

