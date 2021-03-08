Andhra trade body to promote IP rights, registration for MSMEs

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Saturday inked an agreement with KL Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (KLIPFC) to promote and provide intellectual property (IP) rights registration for MSMEs, startups and businesses.

"Chambers will play the role of coordinator to bring awareness and educate interested parties about the importance of intellectual property rights and foster a culture of IPR registration in the state," said the trade body's president K.V.S. Prakash Rao.