Andhra woman officer carries corpse after villagers refuse

"Kasibugga lady sub inspector Sirisha has carried an unidentified dead body which was found in the fields of Adivikotturu village in Palasa in Kasibugga municipality of Srikakulam," said an official statement.

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Monday lauded a woman sub-inspector for carrying the mortal remains of an unknown man in Srikakulam district for final rites.

Images and video of Sirisha's noble gesture started trending on Monday as the police officer carried the body for up to 2 km.

Incidentally, the dead man could not be identified and the villagers declined to carry his body.

In her police uniform, Sirisha carried the corpse through the paddy fields from the front, even as somebody was overheard saying 'please leave madam'.

"It okay," said Sirisha and even helped in doing the final rites of the unknown man by handing it over to Lalitha Charitable Trust.

Kasibugga is 544 km northwest of Vijayawada.

--IANS

sth/in