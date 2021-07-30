Another Indian on Top: Shailesh Jejurikar appointed Global COO of P&G

This is in line with the change made by the FMCG major at the CEO-level with Jon Moeller taking over from David Taylor.

New Delhi, Jul. July 30 (IANS) The world's largest consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as the Global COO, making him the first Indian to be so.

Shailesh Jejurikar will be appointed as the COO of the company effective from October 1 this year.

His appointment further ensures great news for P&G India as India has been a talent factory for P&G globally and one of the largest exporters of top talent to P&G globally. The company has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company.

As COO, Shailesh will have profit/loss responsibility for P&G's Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe). He will also lead Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, New Business, Purchasing, Manufacturing, and Distribution efforts for the Company.

Currently, Shailesh is the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble's largest business sector, Fabric & Home Care, which includes many of P&G's most-iconic brands: Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer-and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings. In this role, Shailesh has led the team in delivering industry-leading results and value creation through innovation (R&D), a synchronized E2E supply chain, brand-building and sales.

Shailesh's extensive P&G career has spanned multiple businesses (Health & Beauty Care, Home Care, Fabric Care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa).

