Appinventiv expands footprint into 4 new cities

A company statement said that Appinventiv has also marked its global extension and operations in the US, the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand empowering and reshaping industries and transforming businesses to explore the digital-first benefits.

Appinventiv has managed to contrive significant profit and emerge as a self-sufficient corporate entity that clocks $15 million in revenues yearly.

Director and Chairperson, Saurabh Singh said: "There would be hiring of around 400 more employees by the end of 2021. Appinventiv also hired 200 people under its #SteppingUp campaign which was initiated in the previous year to reinstate hope in people who lost their jobs in the wake of Covid."

"As the times are just getting tougher now, we wish to contribute to society in the most useful manner for the greater good of the nation. We're also providing free health insurance and Covid-19 vaccination to all our employees along with their families," he said.

