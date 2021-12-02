Apple announces best apps, games on App Store in 2021

San Francisco: 'Toca Life World' app from Swedish app development studio Toca Boca has become the iPhone 'App of the Year' while LumaFusion from US-based developer LumaTouch is the iPad App of the Year, Apple announced on Thursday.

Ten years after its App Store debut, Toca Life World is masterfully iterating on the art of play and self-expression for kids.



"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year - sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year," he said in a statement.

The App Store Awards honour the best apps and games at the end of each year.

The developers behind DAZN (Apple TV App of the Year) guided local sport culture into the global spotlight for everyone to enjoy, while Carrot Weather (Apple Watch App of the Year) brought its best-in-class meteorological forecasts - and the witty character behind it - to users' wrists.

"LumaFusion made video editing faster, less intimidating, and more portable for creators at every level, and Craft creatively enabled efficiency and artistry through a notebook with seemingly limitless capabilities," Apple said.

The incredible graphics and rich storylines woven into "League of Legends: Wild Rift," (iPhone Game of the Year from Riot Games) "MARVEL Future Revolution," "Myst," "Space Marshals 3," and Apple Arcade's "Fantasian" transported players of all ages into immersive gaming experiences

Apple also recognised Trend of the Year and the top trend of 2021 was "Connection."

"Among Us!" from developer Innersloth and Bumble app were among the trends of the year.