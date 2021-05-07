Apple awards $410 million to laser firm, to create 700 jobs in US

II-VI manufactures vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) that help power Face ID, Memoji, Animoji, and Portrait mode selfies.Apple said in a statement on Thursday that also works with II-VI to manufacture lasers used in the LiDAR Scanner — technology that helps deliver faster, more realistic augmented reality experiences and improves autofocus in low-light scenes in photos and videos."We established Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund to support American businesses creating next-generation technology and the jobs of tomorrow," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer."II-VI shares our commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and we're proud to be extending our work together across the country," he added.Apple's expanded partnership with II-VI is part of the company's plans to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the US over the next five years."The partnership between Apple and II-VI sets the stage for a new wave of breakthrough technologies that we believe will enable a wide range of applications that will benefit our world for decades to come," said Dr Vincent Mattera Jr, II-VI's CEO.