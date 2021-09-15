Apple iPhone 13 India price, sale date announced

New Delhi: Apple has announced India price and availability details of iPhone 13 lineup.

Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,29,900 from apple.com/in/store.

Users in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning September 24.



iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue.

Apple has also kept the starting prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini the same as last year's at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. Pre-orders will start from Friday.

Appel iPhone comes in five colours -- pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, while iPhone 13 mini comes in five colours -- pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

