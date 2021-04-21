Apple launches 5G iPad Pro with M1 Chip, Liquid Retina XDR

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 113,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com.The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning April 30 on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 31 countries and regions, including the US.iPad Pro will be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers in the second half of May, the company said in a statement.The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows."The revolutionary M1 chip has been a breakthrough for the Mac, and we're incredibly excited to bring it to iPad Pro," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing."With M1's huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage, there's nothing else like iPad Pro," he explained.The 8-core CPU design features the world's fastest CPU cores in low-power silicon -- delivering up to 50 percent faster CPU performance than A12Z Bionic.The 8-core GPU is in a class of its own, delivering up to 40 percent faster GPU performance.