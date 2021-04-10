Apple likely to use 120Hz ProMotion display in 'iPhone 13' lineup

However, the report claims that the displays will finally arrive on the iPhone, granting the device a 120Hz refresh display for the first time.

According to AppleInsider, low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays have been rumoured for the iPhone for about two years.

San Francisco, April 10 (IANS) The next-gen iPhone 13 Pro lineup will reportedly come with 120Hz ProMotion display for the first time.

Citing "industry sources," supply chain monitor DigiTimes claims that Samsung and LG are converting iPhone-only production lines to LTPO tech production.

The report claims that this migration will end shortly, allowing both to provide the screens to Apple in time for use in 2021.

Apple is said to be using the displays in its higher-end "iPhone 13," likely in the so-called "iPhone 13 Pro" and "iPhone 13 Pro Max".

Display panel orders for lower-end "iPhone 13" models are expected to be filled by OLED suppliers LG Display and BOE.

Apple was reportedly working on a battery-saving technology for LTPO thin-film transistors prior to release of the iPhone 12, and it was previously rumoured to be essential to managing battery life for high-refresh displays on devices with small batteries.

This technology has apparently been completed, as DigiTimes reports that devices with the screens are seeing up to 20 per cent reduced power consumption.

The supply chain report lines up with rumours claiming that 120Hz ProMotion displays, which were first introduced on Apple's iPad Pro lineup, would be arriving on at least two iPhone models in 2021.

There were also reports suggesting that Apple would add 120Hz refresh rates to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, but they didn't pan out.

--IANS

vc/pgh