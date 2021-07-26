Apple places order for over 100M 'A15 Bionic' chips from TSMC: Report

Through this, the company might be working on eliminating any issues with supply and components for its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, GizmoChina reported on Monday, citing rumours.

San Francisco: Apple is likely placing a massive order of more than 100 million 'A15 Bionic chips' with chipmaker TSMC.

According to the report, the Cupertino-based giant is expecting to see high demands for its 2021 iPhone series and, therefore, has asked suppliers to raise production by 20 per cent compared to the previous generation iPhone 12.

The suppliers include the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC, who will be supplying the iPhone maker with a whopping 100 million units of its custom chipset, as per the recent report.

The shipments of A15 Bionic chipsets will, however, not be solely for the upcoming iPhone 13. The company will also be keeping an extra stock of the latest chipset for any upcoming products, the report said.

This might include the likes of the iPad Mini 6, which is expected to launch later this year with a redesign.

Previous reports had also claimed that the A15 Bionic will power the next iPhone SE as well.

According to the report, despite other products also featuring the A15 Bionic chip, the majority of the new processors will be reserved for the iPhone 13.

The A15 will reportedly sport a core configuration similar to the A14, with four power-efficiency cores and 2 high-powered cores. Although, the new chip will feature a new and advanced 5nm process from TSMC.