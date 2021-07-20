Apple releases iOS 14.7 with support for MagSafe battery pack

Following the release of iOS 14.6 to the public in May, iOS 14.7 is another notable update for iPhone users. One of the biggest changes here is support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, which has already started arriving to early shoppers, reports 9To5Google.

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Following beta testing, Apple is now releasing iOS 14.7 to the public that will bring support for the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and a lot more.

The new update also brings support for merging two separate Apple Cards and creating one joint, co-owned account. This process will combine credit limits and can be found in the updated Wallet application.

Users can update their iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

With the new update, users will see a new timer management feature for HomePod users for the Home application. This allows setting and among timers using the Home app on your iPhone and iPad.

The new update also allows users to see air quality information in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea and Spain.

According to The Verge, some of the features included in 14.7 don't seem to be available to those running the iOS 15 beta.

Apple has also released WatchOS 7.6, which brings the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications to 30 more places, as well as tvOS 14.7.

Currently, Apple's security updates page said that the latest version of iPadOS is still 14.6, so iPad users may have to wait a bit longer for the update to roll out to their devices.

