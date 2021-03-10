Aqua Security raises $135 million for global expansion

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Aqua Security, a Tel Aviv headquartered, pure-play cloud native security leader, on Wednesday completion of $135 million in Series E funding led by ION Crossover Partners, putting Aqua's valuation in excess of $1 billion.

This new round of investment follows a period of tremendous growth and will enable the company to broaden and deepen its solution portfolio, as well as expand its presence geographically, said the company which has its presence in Hyderabad.

Aqua Security's total funding since its founding in 2015 now totals $265 million.

The company's focus on cloud native security has enabled enterprises adopting technologies such as Kubernetes and containers, serverless, and other cloud-based workloads to accelerate their business while meeting strict compliance and security requirements.

Aqua's customer list includes some of the world's leading organizations including 5 of the top 10 banks in the world.

Aqua established its Indian R&D centre in Hyderabad in early 2019 and has rapidly grown its operations in India to more than 50 headcounts today.

The company plans to double its investment in India in 2021, making the India Centre becoming its fastest growing R&D centre.

Aqua is looking to expand its R&D team by 100 per cent in 2021 to become at least 20% of the overall global workforce and add additional functions to the site as well. Aqua India presently plays a significant role in Aqua's growth journey by providing innovative scalable solutions in the cloud-native space and will continue to do the same.

In India Aqua's focus will be on enhancing its offerings by innovation, research and development and supporting the customers. In addition to the development and customer support functions, Aqua is also focused on driving strategic engagements with key GSIs (Global System Integrator) based out of India such as TATA Consultancy Services, HCL, Wipro, etc.

Aqua will continue to invest in its partnership with GSIs to build a stronger partner ecosystem and deliver on global projects for large customers, the company added.

--IANS

ms/sdr/