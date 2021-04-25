Armaan Malik: Utmost respect for Sikh community for organising Covid langars

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Sunday took to Twitter to express his respect for the Sikh community for organising food and oxygen langars during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Utmost respect for the Sikh community for organising the covid langars (food and oxygen) across the nation. In times of need they always come forward and help everyone around them," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.