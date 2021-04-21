Ashok Gehlot govt bets big on renewable energy

With these investments nearly 40,000+ new employment will be added in the state. Out of these investment opportunities, only renewable sector will provide 90% of jobs and that too in the barren land areas of the state, which are less fortunate due to being non-agricultural lands.

Jaipur: In the first Board of Investment (BOI) meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday, Rajasthan Government cleared the customised package of incentives for investment worth over Rs. 1,67,000 crore in the state, of which the major contributor sector is renewable energy.

Jaisalmer, Jalore, Barmer are the districts to name a few. Adani Green Energy, Renew Power, Greenko Energies and JSW Solar are investing nearly Rs. 1,64,540 Cr in total and will be providing employment opportunities to 37000+ in the renewable energy sector in the next couple of years.

Gehlot said, "It should be ensured that new projects are started in a time bound manner by removing bottlenecks in investment in the state. In the last two years, the state government has implemented many important policies and programs to increase investment in the state. Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS 2019), Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy 2019, through One Stop Shop System and Single Window System and many facilities are being provided to investors."

He instructed the officers that every effort should be made to increase investment in the state.

Other than RE, projects from Sahasara Semiconductors in the Electronics, Mewar Polytex in the Technical Textile, ASI Industries in the Engineering Manufacturing Stone, Hemdha Medisources in the Medical & Health and Kanchan India in Textile have also been cleared by the Board. Also, issues pertaining to projects ofA Kajaria Group in the Bathware Mfg and Ceramic Tiles, JCB in Earth Moving Machines, Saint-Gobain in the Glass manufacturing sectors were cleared for smooth operation of these projects. Collectively the total investment from these companies is estimated to be Rs. 3200+ Cr and employment to 5600+ persons are expected.

The BOI has been constituted under the Rajasthan Enterprises Single Window Enabling and Clearance Act. The State Government through an amendment in the act in year 2020 had provisioned the board for fast track clearance of proposals related to customized packages under RIPS 2019.

Ashutosh A. T. Pednekar (IAS), Industries Secretary, Rajasthan Government said, "Investment scenario in the State has changed in recent times. Corporates are entrusting the policies and support being extended by the State Government for setting up their ventures in Rajasthan. We have some major proposals lined up which will soon be taken upto appropriate level for decision."

