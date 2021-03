Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Commercial vehicles major and part of Hinduja Group Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday launched its 4-axle 14-wheeler truck.

The Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of the new truck is 40.5 ton.

"We have last year launched AVTR - India's first Modular Truck platform to address the varied Load-Road-Application and customer requirements. Now, with this innovative product we will give the flexibility to customers," Anuj Kathuria, COO said.