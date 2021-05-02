  1. Sify.com
  4. Ashok Leyland sells 8,340 vehicles in April

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 2nd, 2021, 22:00:51hrs
New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland sold 8,340 vehicles in April, said a company statement.

Out of the total sales, 7,961 units were sold in the domestic market.

A total of 4,007 light commercial vehicles and 4,333 medium and heavy commercial vehicles were sold last month.

On a month-on-month basis, sales declined significantly from 17,231 units in March. The decline can be attributed to the severe second wave of Covid-19 and the resultant restrictions and lockdowns.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd

