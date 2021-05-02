Ashok Leyland sells 8,340 vehicles in April

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland sold 8,340 vehicles in April, said a company statement.
Out of the total sales, 7,961 units were sold in the domestic market.
A total of 4,007 light commercial vehicles and 4,333 medium and heavy commercial vehicles were sold last month.
On a month-on-month basis, sales declined significantly from 17,231 units in March. The decline can be attributed to the severe second wave of Covid-19 and the resultant restrictions and lockdowns.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd