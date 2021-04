Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said it closed last month selling 17,231 units.

In a statement issued the company said it had sold 17,231 units last month up from 2,126 units sold in March 2020.

Cumulatively for last fiscal the company had sold 100,715 units down from 125,200 units sold during 2019-20.