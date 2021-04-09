Ashok Leyland subsidiaries to offer EVs & mobility as service

In a statement issued late Wednesday Ashok Leyland part of the Hinduja group said its UK based EV-maker Switch Mobility Ltd, making buses and vans, will float Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. for electric automobiles.

Chennai: Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd. announced floating of two subsidiaries to make electric vehicles (EV) and the other to offer mobility as a service.

Another subsidiary called OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd. would focus on providing mobility as a service.

Sitch Mobility Automotive Ltd. brings together Ashok Leyland's capabilities both from Optare UK and Ashok Leyland's EV Division, the statement said.

OHM Global Mobility is a solutions company being piloted in India with ambitious plans to roll out Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) globally.

"Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. will help us fulfil our aspiration of zero carbon emission transportation. With a strong presence and proven expertise in the commercial vehicle market in India and the experience of operating a large number of electric vehicles successfully in India and the U.K, we see huge opportunities for growth through Switch's expansion in Indian and Global markets," Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility Ltd said.

The statement is silent on the investment to be made by the companies concerned.

