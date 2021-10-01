ASUS launches its first VivoBook series featuring OLED technology

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Friday announced the expansion of its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of all new VivoBook K15 OLED in India at a starting price of Rs 46,990.

The new VivoBook series runs on the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes in four CPU variants - Intel i3, Intel i5, Intel i7 and AMD R5.



The products will be made available starting Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale from Sunday and Flipkart Plus Members have an early access to the the range of models from Saturday at a starting price of Rs 45,990 (for limited period).

"Like other ASUS consumer lineup, VivoBook K15 OLED too is a result of in-depth consumer insights and top-notch technology. We are certain that the new lineup will elevate consumers' celebration ahead of the festive season, enabling them to easily transform from work to play while giving their productivity a big boost," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

Latest models will be available for all Amazon prime members from Saturday 12 a.m. onwards. The non-prime members can avail the product from the next day.

Select models will also be sold across the ASUS' offline retail partners - ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED panel, three-sided NanoEdge display, 5.75 mm bezel and 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The new ASUS VivoBook series features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) that sets power limit value of the processor from 15 to 28 watts to improve performance.

AIPT also adjusts power consumption according to the loading status and temperatures, to optimize power consumption efficiency.

