ASUS launches new business laptop in India

"The ExpertBook B9 is engineered to improve your on-the-go work efficiency, provide the extraordinary performance along with extraordinary battery life, ensure comprehensive connectivity and security thus setting a new benchmark in business laptops," Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, said in a statement.Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, the laptop delivers premium performance and responsiveness, efficient battery usage and stunning visuals.There's also super fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 and huge storage in the form of up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability or faster operation, the company said.The new laptop packs a 66Wh battery with fast charging support.The 65W USB-C charging brings the battery up to 60 per cent of maximum capacity in just 49 minutes, so there is no need to worry about downtime on the road, the company claimed.The laptop also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.There are also software-based tools offering numerous and diverse protections, including ASUS Business Manager and the optional ASUS Control Centre.