Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana extended till March 2022

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) As the second wave of Covid-19 brought the economic activities to a halt, worsening the employment scenario in the country, the Centre has decided to extend the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 31, 2022.

The scheme was so far valid till June 30, 2021.

With an approved outlay of Rs 22,810 crore, the scheme entails subsidy for two years to new employees drawing monthly wages of less than Rs 15,000.