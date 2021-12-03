  1. Sify.com
  4. Audi India to hike prices across model range from Jan 2022

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021, 12:08:05hrs
Audi

Mumbai: Luxury car manufacturer Audi India plans a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs, effective from January 1, 2022.

"To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

"The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners."

In 2021, Audi India launched nine new products including five all-electric cars.

"The e-tron brand in India along with other petrol models including the recently launched Audi Q5 have witnessed strong demand," the company said.

