Audi launches 'S5 Sportback' priced at over Rs 79 lakh

According to the company, the four-door sports coupe is powered by a 3-litre, twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine delivering 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched 'new Audi S5 Sportback' in India priced from Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine is mated to an eight-speed 'Tiptronic' gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

"The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year...," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

"The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country."

The four-door sports coupe is being brought to India via the CBU route. It can accelerate to 100 km per hour in 4.8 seconds.

"Our sales in tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year," said Dhillon.

