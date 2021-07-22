Audi launches three electric SUVs in India

Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are powered by dual electric motors that deliver upto 300 kW of power with 664 Nm of torque.

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday launched three electric SUVs -- Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 -- priced between Rs 99.99 lakh and over Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom).

These SUVs -- Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 -- can deliver a range of 359-484 km on a single charge.

Besides, the German luxury car manufacturer will instal 100 chargers across the country in 75 key cities over the next few months.

Furthermore, through 2021 customers will receive a complimentary wall box charger in addition to the 11kW portable charger.

Additionally, select Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.

"With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space. To ease the transition to electric mobility - we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

"To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class three year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India's electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering."

