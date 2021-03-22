Aurum buys out promoter stake in Majesco, makes open offer

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Aurum Ventures has bought the promoters stake in Majesco Limited and announced an open offer for Majesco shareholders.

Aurum Ventures is now the first real estate group to invest in a software , IT company.

Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures said "Majesco Limited is a good strategic fit for Aurum's real estate value chain. The acquisition portrays our capability, expertise and confidence in real estate which is going through a paradigm shift. We are evaluating strategies and will come out with a growth roadmap in the coming months."