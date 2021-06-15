Authum with highest bid value of Rs 2,887 cr wins to acquire Reliance Home Finance (Ld)

Authum Investment and Infrastructure's resolution plan has been selected by the lenders in a fair, transparent and closely-contested bidding process managed by BOB Capital Markets (BoB Caps) and Ernst & Young (EY) along with Bank of Baroda as the lead bank, as per banking sources.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The voting for Reliance Home Finance in favour of Authum Investment and Infra has already crossed the threshold of 75 per cent in value terms and 60 per cent in terms of numbers. The final voting will end on June 19.

Authum is a domestic NBFC with around 15 years of presence and over Rs 1,500 crore networth as on December 31, 2020.

As such, the lenders will receive Rs 2,887 crore of which Rs 2,587 crore -- 90 per cent -- is upfront and the remaining Rs 300 crore -- 10 per cent -- will be paid within a year.

Reliance Home Finance (RHF) has a cash balance of Rs 1,800 crore as on March 31, 2021, which will be distributed among all the lenders. The positive impact will be on Reliance Capital with debt reduction by Rs 11,200 crore, i.e., more than 25 per cent.

Authum's resolution plan offering the highest bid value in NPV terms has received over 75 per cent of the voting by value and over 60 per cent by numbers.

The other three bidders are ARES SSG (global fund with over $8 billion under management) along with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd., Avenue Capital (global fund with over $ 9.5 billion under management) jointly with ARCIL, and Capri Global Capital Limited -- a domestic NBFC.

The final resolution plans have crossed the fair value of the company as assessed by two independent valuers. The recovery is high as Rs 1,800 crore of cash available with RHF as on March 31, 2021 will be distributed to the lenders along with plan proceeds.

RHF resolution is the only successful resolution post Altico in March 2020, under the June 7, 2019 direction of the RBI on Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets.

--IANS

san/arm