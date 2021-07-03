Auto demand remains skewed towards PVs, tractors

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Automobile demand in June has remained skewed in favour of passenger vehicles (PVs) and tractors, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in a report.

According to the report, commercial vehicles (CVs) and two-wheelers' (2Ws) sales are yet to catch up.

"June '21 saw a gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions across states, with a good recovery witnessed in PVs and tractors."