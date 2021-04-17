Auto drivers in Delhi struggle to survive amid weekend curfew

The roads in the national capital were mostly deserted and auto drivers were finding it tough to get passengers, as there was only relaxation for people involved in essential services and those going to railway stations or airports.

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Auto-rickshaw drivers in the national capital struggled to find passengers during the weekend curfew, with only a few of them being lucky enough to find passengers at bus and railway stations as Delhiites adhered to the curfew.

Rajendra Soni, General Secretary of the Delhi Auto Union said, "Since the resurgence of Covid-19, the situation of auto operators is not good as there is no work, even as the Delhi government has imposed a two-day weekend curfew. We are cooperating with the government."

The auto union alleged that the Delhi government did not take auto operators into confidence and the police is troubling those who are plying without passengers going to airports or railway stations.

Malls, gyms, spas etc are closed due to Covid restrictions. Only exemptions for the weekend curfew are marriages and the government has issued a curfew pass for the same.

Auto driver Vinod said, "Due to weekend curfew, neither is there work nor passengers but I have to pay the auto rent."

Another auto driver Durgesh alleged that the police is unnecessarily harassing them. Also, no hotels are open so the problem of eating meals is also there.

The auto drivers are only getting passengers at railway stations and bus stands.

The weekend curfew came into effect from Friday night in the national capital, except for essential services. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning repeatedly urged the people of Delhi to strictly follow the curfew.

"Due to Covid-19, there is curfew in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. Please follow it. We all have to defeat the pandemic together," Kejriwal tweeted.

With the exponential spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the state government on Thursday announced imposition of weekend curfew from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. till April 30.

This is the first time in 2021 that the national capital will witness curfew on weekends and it is likely to be extended if Covid cases continue to surge.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already made it clear that only essential services are exempted from the Covid restrictions. Interstate transport would continue uninterrupted.

There would be no restrictions on movement of people for medical purposes and home delivery food services would be allowed.

There is a strict curb on dining out in restaurants.

A total of 19,484 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Friday night, which was the highest daily Covid tally in the capital.

--IANS

msk/miz/khz/bg