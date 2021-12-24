Automation Anywhere acquires US-based Cloud firm FortressIQ

Bengaluru: Robotic process automation (RPA) provider Automation Anywhere on Friday said it is acquiring US-based FortressIQ, a Cloud-based process discovery and mining company, for an undisclosed sum.

With the acquisition of FortressIQ, Automation Anywhere will advance its AI-powered, cloud-native Automation 360 platform with process discovery, intelligence, and optimisation that can scale to any system or application across any vertical.



"Together, Automation Anywhere and FortressIQ will reshape the future of automation, changing the way our customers automate, adapt, and accelerate as they pursue digital transformation initiatives," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere.

Demand for robotic process automation has skyrocketed as the pandemic endures and companies look for new ways to streamline business processes.

"Automation Anywhere is a global leader of the RPA revolution, and nearly two decades later, is reimagining automation to be cloud-native, intelligent, and designed for every person in every company," said Pankaj Chowdhry, CEO and Founder, FortressIQ.

Automation Anywhere customers have collectively implemented nearly 3 million automations, with leading companies deploying tens of thousands of bots throughout their organisations, primarily in the cloud, said the company.