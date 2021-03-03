Axis Direct launches 'YIELD' to facilitate investments in bonds

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Axis Direct, has launched 'YIELD' - an online platform to buy and sell bonds and debentures in the secondary market.

Axis Direct is the online brand of Axis Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank.

With a simple investment process, YIELD allows retail investors direct access to the debt instruments. This removes the hassle of filling up physical forms or the need for separate KYC with the bond institutions.