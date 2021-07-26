Azad Engineering wins Boeing contract for aviation components

Azad Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry. It will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022.

Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) Azad Engineering on Monday announced that it has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace companys products.

The contract will also enable Azad Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers, the Hyderabad-based company said.

"We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana," said Rakesh Chopdar, Owner and Managing Director, Azad Engineering.

"This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country," said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.

Recently, Azad Engineering announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of $80 million over the next 36 months. This will develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem.

Established in 2008 by first-generation entrepreneur Rakesh Chopdar, Azad Engineering is a world-class manufacturer of highly engineered, complex, and supercritical rotating components for niche turbine and aerospace industry used for Power Generation and Aircraft OEMs.

--IANS

ms/rs