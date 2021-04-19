Bajaj Allianz General Insurance fined Rs 10 lakh by IRDAI

Chennai: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd was fined Rs.10 lakh by the insurance regulator for violation of the Insurance Act and its Motor Insurance Service Provider (MISP) guidelines.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in its order has said Bajaj Allianz General had solicited 2,214 motor insurance policies between November 2017 - January 2018 involving a premium of about Rs 1.44 crore.