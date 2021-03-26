Bajaj Auto, PIERER Mobility strengthen e-mobility cooperation

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Indian two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto and Europe's PIERER Mobility AG, which owns the brands KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS are strengthening their strategic cooperation in the development of electric products in the two-wheeler sector to meet the growing demand for innovative e-mobility concepts.

In a statement, PIERER Mobility said that the two auto majors originally joined forces to make a sizeable and relentless footprint in the international motorcycle industry and, "as the partnership successfully reaches almost 15 years of existence, the two companies have decided to jointly explore the zero tailpipe emissions, low maintenance, and long-lasting benefits of light electric vehicles in urban settings and dense metropolitan areas".

This renewed strategy will centre on the development of common electric platforms to deliver the advantage of scale, regarding all critical components, allowing both companies to quickly and effectively adapt to evolving customer needs globally, it said.

Part of this remit involves an open approach to all battery opportunities, aiding the parallel advantage of both fixed and swappable solutions, the statement said, adding that the initial output from this manufacturing impetus will see the first of these shared platform vehicles in the beginning of 2022.

Around 11 a.m., shares of Bajaj Auto on the BSE were trading at Rs 3,599.15, higher by Rs 97.30 or 2.78 per cent from their previous close.

--IANS

rrb/sn/dpb