Bajaj Auto's December sales down 3% YoY

New Delhi: Two-and-three wheeler maker Bajaj Auto posted a total sale of 362,470 units in December 2021, 3 per cent lower than the figures achieved during the corresponding month in 2020.

In December 2020, total sales were at 372,532 units.

Besides, total exports - both two-wheeler and commercial combined - fell 7 per cent on year in December at 216,491 units.