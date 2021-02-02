Bajaj Auto's Jan YoY sales up 8%

According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew to 4,25,199 units from 3,94,473 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 8 per cent growth in total sales during January on a year-on-year basis.

However, Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales declined. It stood at 1,70,757 units -- down (-) 11 per cent -- from 1,92,872 units sold in January last year.

The company's overall exports zoomed by 26 per cent to 2,54,442 units from 2,01,601 units shipped out during the like month of 2020.

In terms of two-wheelers, the company's total sales rose by 16 per cent to 3,84,936 units from 3,32,342 units sold in January last year.

However, commercial vehicle sales during the month under review declined by 35 per cent to 40,263 units from 62,131 units sold during the like period of last year.

