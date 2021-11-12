Bank of Baroda's Q2FY22 net profit rises over 24% YoY

Mumbai: State-run lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday reported a rise of 24.39 per cent in its Q2FY22 net profit on a year-on-year basis.

Itse net profit rose to Rs 2,088 crore from Rs 1,679 crore reported for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Besides, net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 7,566 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 7,410 crore in Q2FY21, registering a growth of 2.11 per cent YoY.