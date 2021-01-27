Bank of India raises Rs 750 crore via AT-1 bonds

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) State-owned Bank of India has raised Rs 750 crore via bond issue on Wednesday.
Accordingly the lender, raised Rs 750 crore via issuance of 'Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1' bonds on a private placement basis.
These bonds come are specialised debt instrument issued by banks to shore up capital requirements for Basel-III norms.
"Issue was over-subscribed with receipt of bids up to Rs 1,017 crore against issue size of Rs 750 crore," the lender said in a statement.
