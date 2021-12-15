Bankers strike call for 16-17 Dec stands: AIBEA

Chennai: The two-day strike announced by the unions in the banking sector stands as there was no assurance given on deferring the introduction of Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Parliament, said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA).

He said the adjourned conciliation meeting called by the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner was held on Tuesday between the bank unions, Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the Government in Delhi.

The Government representatives and IBA could not give any assurance on deferring the introduction of the Bill in Parliament.

"Hence the strike on December 16-17 stands. The conciliation meeting was adjourned for Wednesday," Venkatachalam said.

The bank unions are against the privatisation of government owned banks.

The government had earlier said it would privatise two of its banks.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of bank unions, have called for strike against privatisation of the banks.