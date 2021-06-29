Banking, oil & gas stocks pull indices lower

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Selling pressure in banking, oil and gas and metal stocks pulled the key Indian equity indices lower in early hours of market opening on Tuesday.

Around 12.25 Sensex was trading at 52,575 lower by 160 points, down from its previous close of 52,735.59.

It opened at 52,795.76 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,816.42 and a low of 52,552.41 points.