Banking stocks power markets to rise; global cues positive

Mumbai: Healthy buying in banking stocks as well as positive global cues powered the rise of India's key equities indices during pre-noon trade session on Wednesday.

Accordingly, India's benchmark indices had a gap-up opening and continued to maintain their gains.

At 11.20 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 52,356.32 points, higher by 80.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, from its previous close.