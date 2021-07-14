Base effect pushes India's domestic PV sales higher in June

Accordingly, sales of passenger vehicles increased to 2,31,633 units last month compared to 1,05,617 units sold during the same period of 2020.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Base effect along with low interest rates and pent-up demand pushed India's domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales higher in June on a year-on-year basis.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said that YoY data cannot be compared due to last year's national lockdown and the regional restrictions in 2021.

The PV sales data comprises cars, utility vehicles and vans.

A total of 1,21,378 passenger cars were sold in the domestic in June, market up from 55,497 units in the like period of 2020.

Similarly, the sales of other sub-categories such as UVs and vans grew on a year-on-year basis.

As per the data, UV sales rose to 1,00,760 units from 46,201 units, while the off-take of vans rose to 9,495 units from 3,919 units in the year ago period.

SIAM said that the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.

--IANS

rv/sn/arm