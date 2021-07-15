Battlegrounds Mobile India esports with Rs 1 cr prize begins July 19

The registrations for the tournament kicks off on July 19 and the event would have five stages spanning over three months. The video game developer has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore for this inaugural series.

"Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 attempts to offer a platform to the beloved players of Battlegrounds in India to showcase their skills on the grand stage," the company said in a statement.

"With this announcement, Krafton promises exciting times ahead for the Indian gamers, as this marks the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments Krafton will be introducing in the country," it added.

The in-game qualifiers start on August 2 and end of August 8 and any player living in India and with an account that is Platinum and above is eligible to register and play in in-game qualifiers.

Recently, Krafton announced that it has partnered with Elon Musk's EV maker Tesla to allow players to drive a Tesla Model Y and can experience the autopilot feature available in the game.

With a new update for the game after its official launch, players can enter the Gigafactory and watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from start to finish.

They can then drive away in their new car and also experience the ground-breaking autopilot feature available in all Tesla vehicles.

A self-driving Tesla Semi will also spawn randomly on rural roads and automatically run along specific routes. Players can deal damage to the Semi to force its supply boxes to drop and obtain combat supplies.

--IANS

vc/na