Battlegrounds Mobile India game hits 34 mn users in India

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Battlegrounds Mobile India game has surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release, the company said on Monday.

The game by South Korean video game developer has also been ranked first among top free games on Google Play.

"We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining contents to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA to bring greater joy to our fans and players," said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.