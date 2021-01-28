Bears take charge, Sensex gives up 47,000 (Ld)

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The BSE Sensex plunged over 500 points on Thursday afternoon to trade below the psychological 47,000-mark, ahead of the monthly derivative expiry later in the day.

Heavy selling was witnessed in finance, banking and IT stocks.

At 12.14 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 46,866.83, lower by 543.10 points or 1.15 per cent from its previous close of 47,409.93.